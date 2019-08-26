Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards open for entries

Deloitte on the hunt for Ireland's fastest growing tech companies

Entries for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards are now open. Now in its 20th year, the awards celebrate innovation and entrepreneurship in the Irish technology community.

The awards rank the country’s 50 fastest growing tech companies, based on the previous four years revenue growth. Additionally, there are several individual award categories, including a cyber security, fintech and women in technology award.

Deloitte put out a call for companies spanning the technology spectrum to apply, including the software, hardware, communications, media and entertainment, fintech, cyber security, environmental technology and healthcare and life sciences sectors.

The closing date for entries is 6 September. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 25 October.

Past winners boast impressive figures. Cumulatively, the 2018 winners generated approximately €2.5 billion in total annual revenues in 2017. The average revenue of those featured was around €50 million, and the average growth rate over the four-year period was 373%. E-commerce software company xSellco stole the top spot in 2018 after it grew by 2,874% in four years.

For more information, visit www.fast50.ie.

TechCentral Reporters