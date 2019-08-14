Dell announces its most secure mobile and all-in-one thin clients to date

Its new offerings, the Wyse 5470 Mobile and Wyse 5470 All-in-One, are made for remote working and collaboration Print Print Pro

Dell Technologies has extended its thin client portfolio to include two new form factors- the Wyse 5470 All-In-One and the Wyse 5470 Mobile.

Wyse thin clients are easily integrated in any technology environment; ranging from extreme computing power to lightweight.

Both have been designed to enhance virtual workspaces, provide users with flexibility and maintain data security.

With simplified setup, configuration and management, these thin clients can be deployed straight out-of-the box.

Wyse 5470 Mobile for remote work and productivity

Dell’s Wyse 5470 Mobile meets the needs of an increasingly mobile workforce. Workers must be able to connect quickly, easily and securely to all their devices and applications.

Users can choose between secure access to cloud applications, and virtual workspaces from Wyse ThinLinux or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise.

With a 14-inch display, and touch screen options, it supports up to two external 4K displays for enhanced productivity.

It has built-in support for unified communications with the Intel Wireless-AC 9650 card and an optional front-facing HD camera for collaboration.

Wyse 5470 All-in-One for cloud users

With its small footprint, the Wyse 5470 All-in-One is perfect for a business space or remote employee. It supports collaboration and allows users to work from the cloud. Its 23.8-inch display allows for immerse productivity. Users can choose from various stand options, for traditional, kiosk, or even standing work environments.

It supports a broad range of peripherals for faster, smarter workflow and seamless collaboration with built-in support for unified communications.

With this thin client, users can choose between the secure operating system, Wyse ThinOS, or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise with Dell added security features.

“It is vital that businesses can provide their mobile workforce with secure access to critical business data.” Mark Hopkins, general manager at Dell Technologies Ireland, said: “The new Dell Wyse 5470 Mobile thin client and the Wyse 5470 All-in-One are high performance innovative solutions which are secure, highly scalable, easy to operate, compact, and can meet the needs of growing businesses.”

TechCentral Reporters