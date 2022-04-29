DCCI’s Future Makers 2022 programme opens for entries Twenty-six awards and supports up for grabs at annual competition Life

Applications are now open for Design & Craft Council Ireland’s (DCCI) Future Makers Awards and Supports programme. Future Makers is one of Europe’s largest prize-funded awards programmes, with a total prize-fund of €25,000 and 26 awards and supports to be won.

Future Makers supports the next generation of talent at a crucial formative stage in their career. It is also the qualifying competition for the annual RDS Craft Awards, which comprise five awards of €10,000 each. Winners will also have the opportunity to show their work to the public on a free stand at the gifted fair in the RDS.

The Future Makers Awards & Supports programme was launched by the DCCI in 2009 to assist students and recent graduates of full-time craft- and design-based studies or training to pursue an exciting and rewarding career in the craft and design industry.

Last year’s overall emerging makers winner, ceramicist Chloe Lennon, said: “The platform provided by the Future Makers Awards has been instrumental in projecting Irish craft forward and it’s such a privilege to have my work acknowledged alongside so many amazing craftspeople. As well as this, the award funds will allow me to buy a generator to run a larger kiln in my rural Roscommon studio. This will give me the opportunity to progress my large-scale sculptural designs so much sooner than I ever could have hoped to do alone.”

The deadline for entries is 29 July, while the competition prize-giving will take place in November 2022.

Full details on the programme are available at futuremakers.ie.

TechCentral Reporters