DataCentres Ireland: Bigger and better than ever in 2026

In association with DataCentres Ireland

DataCentres Ireland returns to the RDS, Dublin, on 18-19 November 2026, bringing together the industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers shaping the future of data centres and other critical environments, where continuity of service is a pre-requisite.

This dedicated two-day data centre infrastructure exhibition and conference is free to attend.





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This is your opportunity to meet leading suppliers and service providers and explore the latest developments across the sector. This dedicated infrastructure event is for all those involved in planning, building, specifying, retrofitting, maintaining and operating of data centres, server rooms and other mission-critical environments.

Featuring more than 175 individual confirmed exhibitors (28% more than in 2025) DataCentres Ireland will showcase thousands of products, services and solutions. Exhibitors include Siemens, Schneider Electric, Solar Turbines, Rehlko and Legrand alongside leading specialists in power, cooling, ventilation, HVAC, standby power, security, and much much, more.

To view the full exhibitor list click here

The exhibition provides engineers, consultants, senior managers/directors, architects, designers, contractors and operators an opportunity to explore the latest technologies required to meet increasing capacity and performance demands without compromising resilience or efficiency. This is your dedicated platform at which you can discuss your requirements directly with the suppliers and service providers who can help you achieve your project and operational objectives.

Showcasing over 175 Local & International individual exhibition stands, DataCentres Ireland is the largest gathering of companies and organisations addressing: Power Health & Safety Connectivity Standby Generation Cooling & HVAC Fire Protection UPS’s System Design Monitoring & Control Energy Racking & Storage Security & Access Construction & Modular Systems Security & Access Control Maintenance & Engineering Services Electrical Distribution & Cabling Logistics & Supply Chain Energy Efficiency & Renewables Water & Fluid Management Batteries & Energy Storage Tools, Components & Specialist Equipment

So why not join us on the 18–19 November at the RDS, and see why DataCentres Ireland is the largest gathering of suppliers, technology and solution providers directly addressing these issues.

Register to attend online and fast track your entry into the show

The Conference

Click Here to view the full conference programme

The multi-stream conference programme will address the strategic and operational issues affecting the data centre sector. Featuring more than 75 expert speakers and industry leaders who have already confirmed, their participation in the conference, including representatives from Google, Echelon Data Centres, Equinix, Pure Data Centres, Digital Realty, Siemens and Rehlko, with further speakers still to be announced.

This year’s programme will explore topics including:

Leading HVAC and cooling technologies for evolving data centre requirements

Private Wire and its growing relevance as a viable energy solution

Sustainability in next-generation data centres supporting the AI agenda

How Ireland can move LEAP from plans on paper to practical delivery

Through a mixture of panel discussions and presentations, the conference will also address energy, heat, ventilation, resilience, infrastructure design, and more.

Online registration is now open, click here to register to attend online and fast track your entry to the show

This is a free to attend event… So why not invest the time and benefit from the experience.