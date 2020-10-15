Cork Institute of Technology spools up AI platform with Dell

New AI platform backed up by supercomputer

Cork Institute of Technology (CIT), with the support of Dell Technologies, has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform that will help students and researchers build state-of-the-art technology that has the capacity to help transform Ireland’s economy and society. The partnership will enable CIT to keep pace with advancements in AI, data analytics and machine learning and remain at the forefront of innovative research.

By installing a new AI platform powered by a new supercomputer, researchers at CIT are now able to gain real-time insights into large data sets and accelerate their cutting-edge projects in areas ranging from manufacturing and finance to marketing and agriculture. CIT’s new AI platform from Dell Technologies will equip CIT with a platform to produce world-class AI models.

It will be used by researchers within the Institute for advanced AI modelling and will also be available to postgraduate students in the MSc in Artificial Intelligence. As part of the AI partnership, CIT were provided access to Dell Technologies’ AI lab in Limerick.

CIT’s Head of Research, Dr Niall Smith said: “In 2019, CIT secured €15.4 million in research funding. The provision of this key computing infrastructure enables CIT researchers, and our many academic and industry collaborators, to develop innovative solutions to problems in almost any domain including ICT, agritech, maritime, and space.

“Taking advantage of the considerable expertise of the CIT research community in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, our partners will be supported in their research and development, irrespective of their competency in high-performance computing. We would like to acknowledge the support provided by funding from the annual Research Funding grant from the HEA.”

Jason Ward, vice-president and managing director, Dell Technologies Ireland, continued: “Our teams have worked closely with the team at CIT to better understand their needs and put in place a high-performance computing solution that can drive more accurate research results and prepare for our AI-enabled future. We’re looking forward to seeing the new innovations unleashed by the new AI platform over the coming years.”

TechCentral Reporters