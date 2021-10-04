CommSec achieves Microsoft silver partner status

Company to augment security offerings with cloud security solutions with penetration testing for cloud and on-premise infrastructure

In association with CommSec

Managed cyber security services provider CommSec has become a Microsoft silver partner. This marks the start of the journey for CommSec within the Microsoft security partnership ecosystem.

David McNamara, founder and CEO of CommSec (pictured), said: “We have agreed and signed a partnership deal with Microsoft to carry out penetration testing for their clients. It is enormously beneficial for our clients that an organisation the size of Microsoft is embracing a company like ourselves and trusting us to provide the highest available services for penetration testing to their customers. So, we’re delighted with that partnership, and we hope to continue to grow with Microsoft in that space, we are Microsoft’s first partner to provide penetration testing and look forward to growing our skills to help Microsoft enhance their security offerings”.

On the status achievement, John Killilea, CTO at CommSec, said: “Our managed IT security offerings continues to develop, and I’m delighted that CommSec has joined the Microsoft Partner Network. A big thank you to the team involved in obtaining this status. The partnership acknowledges the hard work from the team and illustrates our proven expertise in delivering quality security solutions to our customers.”

In obtaining silver partner status, CommSec is now considered part of a group of partner network members that have “proven expertise in delivering quality solutions”, according to Microsoft.

As a result, CommSec will augment its existing security offering with cloud security solutions, initially offering penetration testing for both cloud and on-premise infrastructure. This will allow partners to update their security protocols using Microsoft security tools that are native to Microsoft Azure.

Joe Montgomery, sales & marketing director of CommSec, added: “Achieving silver partner status with Microsoft is a strategic step for us and forms part of continued efforts to be one of the leading cyber security solutions providers in Ireland. It’s a validation of our experience and capabilities to deliver world class security services to our clients”.

Microsoft partner status offers CommSec the opportunity to enrich its security products, execute its go-to-market strategy, and avail of enhanced integration. In turn, CommSec’s clients will enjoy increased security capabilities across cloud, data protection, endpoint management and threat defence.

Headquartered in Dublin, CommSec provides, managed services, cyber security consulting, professional services, and training to blue chip organisations across a wide range of sectors, both public and private. The company combines expert knowledge and technical expertise with solutions from leading software partners to help clients leverage the power of enterprise-level protection and to reduce risk of cyber threats.