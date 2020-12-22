Codec achieves Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider status

First indigenous Irish company to achieve specialist certification Print Print Trade

Codec is the first indigenous Irish company to attain membership of the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) programme.

The MSP programme is a global initiative from Microsoft to provide customers with the confidence that they are working with the most capable Azure Managed Service Providers. The programme requires partners to undergo rigorous and independent validation of their capabilities to ensure they meet Microsoft standards.

Partners must validate their skills, their customer success, their ability to scale, as well as have a commitment to providing next-generation managed-service offerings. Codec underwent an audit by an independent third party to assess its ability to offer managed services of complex Azure environments which included people, processes, and technology. The status has been bestowed on 82 other organisations globally.

advertisement





“We are incredibly proud to become the first Irish indigenous company to receive Azure Expert MSP status,” said Stephen Black, practice director, Codec. “It is a hugely significant milestone in our 35-year history; validating that we have the talent, technology, and services to guide customers in their cloud journey as well as extending new benefits to customers. In this global pandemic with the demands to go digital and cloud, Ireland now has a local expert.”

“As organisations rapidly adapt to the challenges of the hybrid workplace,” said Aisling Curtis, commercial director of Microsoft Ireland. “Codec’s specialised cloud services will be key to helping Irish organisations digitally transform.”

TechCentral Reporters