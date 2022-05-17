Buymie raises €7m in latest funding round Total funding for shopping service now stands at €18.2m Trade

Grocery delivery platform buymie has completion of a €7 million funding round, following on from the €8 million financing the company raised in 2020.

With total funding to date now standing at €18.2 million, this further €7 million investment was led by the company’s largest backers including Grosvenor Food & AgTech, Act Venture Capital, Sure Valley Ventures, Haatch Ventures, and HBAN.

Other notable investors in this round include Keith Weed CBE, former chief marketing and communications officer for Unilever and Eamonn Quinn former deputy chairman of the Superquinn group and chairman of buymie.

Founded in 2016, buymie relies on its network of over 400 personal shoppers, which it classifies as independent contractors, to pick groceries from local stores for its customers across Ireland and the UK.

Buymie’s grocery delivery service is available to over 2 million households across Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Galway and Leeds and Bristol in the UK, with over 200 other cities currently being considered.

Devan Hughes, CEO and co-founder of buymie said: “This capital will allow the business to continue its focus on developing best in class technology while helping our retail partners transform their online and in-store capabilities to better serve their customers and unlock growth opportunities.”

TechCentral Reporters

