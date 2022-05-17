Linux Foundation unveils ‘World of Open Source’ research initiative The timely research series is targeted at the European open source community Life

The Linux Foundation has announced a timely research series with the European community as its primary focus.

Dubbed World of Open Source, the new research initiative is backed by LF Research alongside several European distribution and research partners, including FINOS, LF Training & Certification, and LF Public Health.

“The World of Open Source series will explore the state of open source from a global perspective, focusing on government, enterprise, and non-profit initiatives,” according to Linux Foundation.

The research program is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, 18 May and will be followed by a report: World of Open Source: 2022 Europe Spotlight survey.

The proposed survey will appraise industry-wide trends including, but not limited to, the size and scope of the open source communities in the region, the motivation for contributions to open source, opportunities and challenges in the private and public sector engagement in open source, and the landscape for consumption and adoption of open source technologies.

The‌ ‌Linux‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌will‌ ‌announce the results of the upcoming survey at the Open Source Summit Europe, which will be held in Dublin from 13-16‌ ‌September.

The supporting birds-of-a-feather session will be hosted on 19 May at Valencia’s KubeCon by Gabriele Columbro (executive director of FINOS), Hilary Carter (VP of Linux Foundation Research), Astor Nummelin Carlberg (CEO of OpenForum Europe), and Matthew Dunderdale (delivery principal at Scott Logic).

“FINOS is one of the most globally distributed entities under the Linux Foundation and we are truly excited to support this deep research initiative backed by so many respected institutions across the EU, UK, and Switzerland”, commented Gabriele Columbro.

“A clear European perspective will enhance how we forge deeper collaboration across the FINOS community and will shed new light on cross-border challenges like cybersecurity and sustainability that are important to the Linux Foundation and the open-source ecosystem at large,” added Columbro.

