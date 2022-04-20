Blink Parametric lands partnership with Baoba Insurtech firm takes on Irish flight management platform Trade

Dublin-founded platform developer Blink Parametric has signed a partnership with global travel insurtech Baoba to deliver a solution for managing delayed flights. The first selection of features include complimentary airport lounge access, hotel rebooking options and instant payment when the insured’s flight is delayed, all done through the traveller’s smartphone.

The roll-out of the Blink’s parametric-as-a-service solution will be followed by flight cancellation, hotel disruption, lost luggage and weather guarantees as the Baoba team works to provide clients with an extensive portfolio of innovative consumer-centric insurance solutions.

“With Baoba, from the outset we knew we were a natural fit,” said Sid Mouncey, CEO of Blink Parametric (pictured). “As two dynamic insurtechs determined to influence the future of insurance with novel solutions – this is a great match. We are excited by the benefits we can bring to the insurance value chain and to the entire customer experience for Baoba’s client base. Our shared ethos regarding intuitive, simple, insurance product design and delivery signals a lively and productive partnership and we are excited to get underway.”

Kata Ludvig, CEO and co-founder at Baoba, said: “Today represents another important milestone for Baoba. Blink is enabling us to further expand our client portfolios with travel insurances that are street-smart, automated, modular, on-demand, value-add and supported by claim processing and real-time pay-out solutions. This is our sweet spot – where world-class insurtech and inspiring customer experiences converge. Right now, our partners can link to us with a single API to embed parametric products, sell standalone products or upsell during their customer journey.

“Following our successful integration of Blink’s platform, we are now well underway to transitioning multiple partners towards the launch of their own parametric products. This is game changing for our business, and we are truly excited by the potential that lies ahead.”

