Barcode scanner app Yuka now available in Ireland

Users of the app scan barcodes of food and personal care products to see their health impact

French health app Yuka is now available in Ireland.

The free app, which boasts 18 million users, allows users to scan the barcodes of food and personal care products and instantly see their health impact. When a product has a negative impact on your health, the app recommends healthier alternatives.

An integration with Snapchat will be unveiled later this year.

Yuka’s database currently has 1.5 million registered products (70% food products and 30% cosmetic products). It recognises 80% of the products available in Ireland.

According to a statement from the company, all product reviews and recommendations of healthier alternatives are done in an impartial way via analysis of its database to determine the highest scoring similar products. No brand or manufacturer can influence our recommendations in any way and there is no in-app advertising.

A recent study of 230,000 Yuka users found that the app helped consumers make more informed choices and prioritise nutritional food. The study was carried out by independent firm Kimso. Several brands have responded to this increased consumer awareness by reformulating their products with healthier ingredients.

The app, which was launched in France in 2017, is now available in eight countries and facilitates five million barcodes scans a day.

TechCentral Reporters