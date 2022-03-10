Bank of Ireland announces 100 technology roles Announcement follows the recruitment of 130 similar tech roles last year Trade

Bank of Ireland is to recruitment 100 technology professionals to further accelerate the delivery of its digital agenda. This announcement follows the recruitment of 130 similar tech roles in 2021, as part of its continued investment in digital banking.

The new recruits, which include technical architects, software developers, engineers, specialised project managers, scrum masters and data analysts, will join the bank’s in-house tech teams. This recruitment drive will support the ongoing enhancement of digital services for customers across personal, business, and corporate banking, and the bank’s wealth and insurance business.

Eimear Harty, HR director, group technology and customer solutions, Bank of Ireland, said: “Last year alone, our mobile app logins grew 63% compared with 2020. We processed 244 million contactless transactions, up 43%. And 94% of our everyday product applications are now digitised. These new roles will further support our progress and momentum as we build a world-class, diverse technology team.

“We have many colleagues with deep technology expertise and these new positions will add to this. We are ambitious for the development of our digital services, and we offer a very progressive approach to flexible working. All this combined makes Bank of Ireland an exciting place to build a career right now.”

TechCentral Reporters

