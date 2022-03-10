Enet connect data centres with Exa Infrastructure Project joins between Ireland with cities in Europe and North America Trade

Open access telecoms network provider Enet has completed a partnership agreement with Exa Infrastructure, the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe and North America. The move will enable new high-speed data centre-to-data centre optical network connections between Dublin and datacentres in Europe and across the North Atlantic.

The new service, International Wave, will use Exa Infrastructure’s backhaul network to deliver price-competitive, secure, high-speed and transparent inter data centre connectivity and assure capacity for demanding applications now and as traffic volumes grow.

The partnership covers more than 40 key priority data centres in Europe including Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Marseilles and Milan as well as a variety of North American routes on the Exa Infrastructure network, which is now the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting the two continents.

International Wave will be a key connectivity product for enterprises and carriers to facilitate the expansion of reach and capacity as the industry works to facilitate growth in bandwidth demand across the globe. With advances in technology driving flexibility and affordability, wavelength services are now a key part of mission critical networks.

Cormac Ryan, commercial director, Enet, said: “Ireland is a prime location and ideal hub for an ever-increasing number of organisations looking for a European base and providing this high capacity, data connectivity into and out of Ireland is key to serving the incredible growth in demand for secure international data connections.”

Ciaran Delaney, chief operating officer of EXA Infrastructure, said: “The quality and resiliency of long-haul networks connecting datacentres across countries and continents has become absolutely critical as digital workloads increase and where and how we work continues to evolve.

“Our close collaboration with Enet allows its Irish customer base secure access to the Exa high-capacity network where they most need connectivity, predominantly into Europe in line with the increased growth and bandwidth demands we are seeing in today’s market. We… are also committed to investing in strategic expansions and further optimisations and enhancements of our critical Subsea and terrestrial infrastructure.”

