Azotel partners with Aterlo for US broadband network solution

Integrated platforms to give Minnesota WiFi customers better monitoring, account management

A customer and operations management software platform developed by Cork firm Azotel Technologies is being deployed to monitor and deliver better wireless connectivity and account management in Minnesota, USA.

Azotel’s Simpler platform will be integrated with Preseem, a quality of experience monitoring and optimisation platform from Canada-based Aterlo Networks.

The Simpler integration will allow Preseem to keep in sync with changes to customer packages, account status, and equipment to ensure it is enforcing subscriber speed plans and collecting statistics accurately.

This enables wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) like Minnesota WiFi to measure and optimise subscriber experience while saving time and money in maintaining billing and operations support system platform in sync with Preseem.

John O’Hare, CEO, Azotel, said: “We cherish our relationship with Minnesota WiFi and when this request came, we were happy to work with the Preseem team to ensure that managing customer experience is easier.”

Gerrit Nagelhout, CEO, Aterlo Networks, added: “Our aim with Preseem is to help WISPs ensure happier customers, lower churn and reduced support costs. Integrations like this with Azotel’s Simpler platform allows us to do that more efficiently.”

Azotel’s platform is used in networks across the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and Australia.

TechCentral Reporters