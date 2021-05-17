AWS re/Start to level up cloud skills across Ireland

New cohorts launching this year in Dublin and Belfast

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is expanding its cloud computing skills development and job training programme, AWS re/Start, across the UK and Ireland.

AWS re/Start will soon be available in 12 cities across Ireland and the UK, including Dublin, Belfast, Birmingham, Blackpool, Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle. At the end of 2020, AWS re/Start operated in 25 cities across 12 countries, and it expects to double the number of cities globally in 2021.

AWS re/Start prepares learners from unemployed and underemployed populations for entry-level careers in the cloud at no cost to the learner. The 12-week training programme covers fundamental and transferable AWS Cloud skills, alongside practical career skills.

The programme helps to prepare participants for entry-level cloud roles such as cloud operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and technical-adjacent business support functions. On completion of the programme, graduates are connected with potential employers.

“AWS re/Start is more than a training programme – it’s also a ‘change your life’ programme,” explains Tejas Vashi, global leader for AWS re/Start. “We work with populations who are unemployed, or underemployed, reskilling them and connecting them to real job opportunities. Our aim is to reach different groups who wouldn’t otherwise have a pathway to technology careers.”

To learn more about the AWS re/Start programme or apply to an upcoming cohort, visit the AWS re/Start website.

TechCentral Reporters