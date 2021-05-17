AWS re/Start to level up cloud skills across Ireland
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is expanding its cloud computing skills development and job training programme, AWS re/Start, across the UK and Ireland.
AWS re/Start will soon be available in 12 cities across Ireland and the UK, including Dublin, Belfast, Birmingham, Blackpool, Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle. At the end of 2020, AWS re/Start operated in 25 cities across 12 countries, and it expects to double the number of cities globally in 2021.
AWS re/Start prepares learners from unemployed and underemployed populations for entry-level careers in the cloud at no cost to the learner. The 12-week training programme covers fundamental and transferable AWS Cloud skills, alongside practical career skills.
The programme helps to prepare participants for entry-level cloud roles such as cloud operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and technical-adjacent business support functions. On completion of the programme, graduates are connected with potential employers.
“AWS re/Start is more than a training programme – it’s also a ‘change your life’ programme,” explains Tejas Vashi, global leader for AWS re/Start. “We work with populations who are unemployed, or underemployed, reskilling them and connecting them to real job opportunities. Our aim is to reach different groups who wouldn’t otherwise have a pathway to technology careers.”
