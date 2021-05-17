Schneider Electric’s IP and NEMA rated EcoStruxure micro data centres available in Europe

Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Micro Data Center R-Series for rugged indoor environments will be made available in Europe by June 2021. The new IP and NEMA rated micro data centres offer a resilient and quick-to-deploy solution to help manage edge computing infrastructure within challenging industrial and manufacturing environments.

A virtual event for industrial professionals will take place on 18 May 2021 exploring how edge computing is helping food and beverage companies accelerate business resilience, performance, and sustainability.

As more industrial operators deploy Industry 4.0 technologies to increase productivity, safety, and automation, micro data centres have become increasingly essential to address everything from the convergence of IT and OT to the enabling of IIoT applications, making IT on the factory floor more reliable and simple to deploy. As part of the launch, six new models will be made available in 16U, 24U, and 42U sizes to allow for flexibility and scalability.

“As Industry 4.0 and advanced automation technologies continue to drive transformation within industrial environments, IT must be deployed closer to the point of use, enabling increased productivity and efficiency,” said Rob McKernan, SVP, secure power division, Schneider Electric, Europe. “The availability of our new IP and NEMA rated EcoStruxure Micro Data Center R-series solutions will help industrial manufacturers and distributors across the region truly reap the benefits of improved performance and reliability on the factory floor.”

EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre solutions are configurable, pre-packaged, enclosed rack systems that include power, cooling, security, and management. They can save up to 40% in field engineering costs, get systems to market 20% faster, and reduce maintenance costs by 7%. Micro data centres take advantage of existing infrastructure and can potentially reduce capital expenses by 48% over a traditional build.

