AWS and Salesforce launch integration partnership

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Salesforce have extended their partnership with code integrations that enable developers to integrate their services more efficiently.

The two companies have tied data and workflows from Salesforce’s SaaS-based services into solutions running on the AWS cloud. The cloud-native integration will enable developers to pull AWS services, from databases to machine learning-powered features, into their Salesforce applications running in Sales Cloud and Service Cloud. Customers can then pay as they go for the services from within Salesforce-based products.

These services will span different layers of the stack. Developers will connect their Salesforce applications natively to the Amazon Relational Database Service, giving them access to Amazon’s home-grown Aurora relational system and managed databases, including Oracle and SQL Server. They will also read and write natively to S3 buckets and other services, such as Amazon’s Redshift managed data warehouse.

Services will also include voice and video capabilities, such as Amazon’s Chime SDK for embedded real-time communication. On the artificial intelligence (AI) side, developers will be able to use services like Amazon’s Textract data extraction to pull data from scanned documents or Amazon Comprehend, a natural language processing service, to pull information from text documents.

Previously, using these services would require custom coding. AWS and Salesforce will smooth the process using low-code tools that include guided setup to help organisations get up and running quickly.

These updates will likely build upon the slew of low-code tools Salesforce announced yesterday.

AWS and Salesforce first partnered in 2016, when the latter began using AWS as its primary cloud provider and AWS began using Salesforce as its CRM platform. Since then, the two have ventured into sporadic integrations, including a link between Amazon’s Connect omnichannel cloud contact center and Salesforce’s Service Cloud call centre solution. Salesforce also has cloud agreements with Microsoft and Google.

The partnership won’t yield usable products immediately. The two companies are working on the integrations now and expect them to be generally available in 2022.

