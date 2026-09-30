MicroWarehouse rebrands as Sherweb

IT solutions provider MicroWarehouse is now operating under the Sherweb name following its acquisition by the Canadian cloud distributor and technology service provider. The transition marks the next phase of Sherweb’s international expansion strategy, establishing Ireland as the company’s European headquarters.

Since Sherweb acquired MicroWarehouse in 2024, the Ireland business has delivered double-digit growth, reflecting strong demand from MSPs across the region. Earlier this year, Sherweb also expanded into the UK and secured a $125 million investment from Investissement Québec to support its continued global expansion. The company now operates as one global brand across Canada, the US, Ireland and the UK, combining its global marketplace and capabilities with local expertise to support more than 7,500 MSPs worldwide.

Ireland and the UK are home to more than 15,000 MSPs, most of which are navigating an increasing number of tools and platforms needed to meet customer expectations. As a result, they’re looking for external partners who can manage cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, AI adoption and other evolving IT needs on their behalf. Sherweb has been steadily building its presence across both markets to support that demand, including through its work with Huntress as the company’s first global distribution partner.





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“Bringing MicroWarehouse fully into Sherweb gives us a strong foundation for our next stage of growth in Ireland, the UK and Europe,” said Matthew Cassar, co-founder and co-CEO of Sherweb (pictured). “For more than three decades, MicroWarehouse has built trusted relationships with partners across the region. By combining that legacy with Sherweb’s global scale, marketplace and expertise, we’re creating new opportunities for MSPs while maintaining the local knowledge and support they value. Together, we’re building an even stronger platform to help partners thrive in the years ahead.”

Customers who worked with MicroWarehouse will continue working with a dedicated local team and points of contact they know well, now with expanded access to Sherweb’s global marketplace and partner ecosystem. They will also retain access to the same hardware offerings and services.

With Ireland serving as its European headquarters, Sherweb plans to continue investing in the region as it expands its international footprint and gives MSPs the resources and expertise they need to succeed alongside the businesses they support.

Founded in 1998, Sherweb provides helpdesk, outsourced support and managed cloud services. The company’s MSP partners support the IT needs of more than 100,000 companies.

TechCentral Reporters