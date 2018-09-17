Australian medtech company opens EMEA base in Cork

HealthKit platform responsible for 5m patient appointments in 2017 Print Print Trade

HealthKit, the global cloud-based healthcare management platform, has opened its EMEA office in Cork, Ireland.

Its new EMEA office will create 10 high-level jobs in Cork over the next nine months, with the team expected to double from that point over the next 18 months.

HealthKit’s core software is free to use and its success has been driven by its ability to transform how health practitioners manage patient records and administrative tasks. With HealthKit, practitioners can manage their entire practice, simply and effectively in the cloud, improving efficiency and access to vital patient information, and ultimately realising improved patient outcomes.

HealthKit has grown to over 28,000 health practitioners across 75 different professions in 50 countries and is on track to reach 40,000 practitioners by year’s end.

The past year has seen HealthKit grow to accept over 5,000,000 appointments through its platform. This is expected to double over the next two years, with the Cork office enabling much of this increase.

“After two years of preparation, we are delighted to launch our first overseas office in Irelandn” said HealthKit CEO and co-founder Alison Hardacre.

“Cork’s growing reputation as a health and tech hub, the support from organisations such as the IDA and Cork Chamber of Commerce, the high quality of educated talent, and proximity to international transport links means it is the most attractive choice.

“Today’s gigabit broadband network announcement further strengthens the city’s world-leading community infrastructure and reaffirms our decision to build our EMEA expansion from Cork.

“Our new European base will give us the reach and 24-hour customer support needed to achieve our ultimate goal – using disruptive technology to achieve the best possible healthcare outcomes for practitioners and patients worldwide.”

TechCentral Reporters