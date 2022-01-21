Asystec first partner in Ireland to achieve VMware cloud foundation master services competency Service provider recognised for work with large enterprises Trade

Asystec, one of the leading ICT service providers, has achieved VMware cloud foundation master services competency. Asystec is the only company in Ireland that holds this competency.

With VCF, companies can simplify management, lower the costs, get consistent architecture and consolidate VM and Container Management. The VMware cloud foundation master service competency complements Asystec’s capabilities to provide our customers with a complete VMware software-defined datacentre solution. This MSC will sit alongside Asystec’s other VMware MSC’s (network virtualisation, VMC on AWS, and data centre virtualisation).

Lorne Chedzey, head of cloud and infrastructure solutions at Asystec, commented: “We are proud to be awarded the VMware cloud foundation master services competency, which recognises Asystec’s level of expertise in helping large enterprise organisations assess, design, deploy and operationalise their own private or hybrid cloud environment. With experience in deploying in excess of 600 CPUs of VMware cloud foundation licensing across a range of customers in various industries, this will give our customers comfort knowing they are in safe hands.”

Asystec holds principal partner status with VMware – the highest partner status available to the VMware partner community. The company has already achieved master services competencies in data centre virtualisation, VMware network virtualisation master services competency that confirms Asystec’s position as the country’s most competent VMware services partner.

Asystec recently announced that it is being acquired by Ergo, creating the largest privately owned Irish IT services company in Ireland, please follow this link for more information This deal is subject to the Competition & Consumer Protection Commission clearance.

