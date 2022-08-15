Aspira joins forces with ProData Consult for european push Strategic partnership will facilitate both companies’ international ambitions Trade

Irish-owned international consulting and technology company Aspira is is partner with Danish consultancy ProData Consult for an international push in Denmark, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Poland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, and the UK.

Aspira was established in 2007 and currently has a team of 225 people.

This latest announcement comes following Aspira’s 2021 employment drive, which saw the creation of 40 new high-level jobs at the official opening of the company’s new headquarters in Penrose Dock, Co. Cork.

“Aspira’s long-standing expertise in professional services and solutions will complement and open up new opportunities for ProData Consult,” said Aspira CEO Peter Ryan. “ProData Consult brings to Aspira an impressive client portfolio in our target markets, as well as their proprietary IT platform, offering a backbone for scalability and growth. As a combined entity, we are now in a position to deliver an enhanced level of service to existing and new customers across Ireland and Europe.”

Ryan continued: “After reaching the milestone of 15 years in business this year, we are excited to expand our global workforce further and reach new customers, following our recent office opening in Portugal and expansion in the Netherlands. Our leadership team will remain in place, and we look forward to working closely with ProData Consult to deliver our shared vision for the future.”

Based in Copenhagen, ProData Consult reached €452 million in revenue in 2021 and employs 450, with 4,500 consultants working across their customer base.

“This partnership opens significant and scalable opportunities for both Aspira and ProData Consult,” said ProData Consult CEO Anders Gratte. “Aspira has a strong reputation for its professional services and solutions in the European market, especially in Ireland and the Netherlands. As well as shared learnings, it will allow us to offer an integrated suite of IT consultancy services to a wider customer base.”

