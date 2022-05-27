Ardanis Technologies opens office in Portugal Plans to create the new roles by the end of 2023 Trade

Irish software and digital consulting company, Ardanis Technologies has undergone an international expansion with the establishment of a new office in Porto, Portugal

The new location has been selected for Portugal’s reputation as Europe’s fastest-growing tech ecosystem, offering a desirable lifestyle which developers are seeking.

By the end of 2023 the company aims to create 30 jobs consisting of software developers, QA engineers, DevOps engineers, scrum masters and product owners.

The new office will support a remote and hybrid model of working, with recruitment taking place throughout the country.

“The expansion will support the company’s strategy to drive international growth and develop software products and services that will deliver next generation digital solutions,” said Ivan Goor, Group CEO of Ardanis. “We were attracted by Portugal’s superb tech talent and its ideal location to support our global business. Portugal is a wonderful, outward-looking country that aligns perfectly with our values and international culture.”

Appointed to lead the new office is Andre Gravato, who joins Ardanis Portugal as head of technology. Gravato will be responsible for all technology related business in Portugal and will assist with branch management. He has over 15 years’ experience in technology and joins from Oakam (UK).

The Portuguese office signals the expansion of Ardanis’ technology teams in line with the growing global demand for highly skilled and technical engineers,” continued Goor. “Providing talent with work-life balance will increase competitive advantage and improve long term staff retention.”

Last week, Ardanis was awarded its first European award after scooping the SaaS Solution of the Year Award 2022 at the IT Europa Channel Awards in London for its work with Future Planet’s sustainability platform which demonstrates the high-quality standards the company sets for all their solutions. The ITEAwards are the only pan-European awards that recognise the crucial role that Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Solution Providers and Systems Integrators play in the delivery of real-world solutions.

“We are very proud to have won this prestigious European software award,” added Stefan Goor, Group CIO at Ardanis. “Our culture of continual innovation maps perfectly onto our ambitions to deliver the best quality solutions and services. The award is testament to our hard-working, innovative team who is dedicated to ensuring excellence in customer experience and without whom this award would not have been possible.”

TechCentral Reporters

