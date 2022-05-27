Supermetrics to create 100 jobs in Dublin Expansion will strengthen Supermetrics’ international capabilities and delivery model Trade

Supermetrics, a Helsinki SaaS data integration tool that automates resource-consuming data delivery, plans to create up to 100 new jobs over the next two years alongside its investment in a dedicated Dublin office.

The expansion of its Dublin operations will strengthen Supermetrics’ international capabilities and delivery model, built for clients that are focused on growth and scaling globally.

Founded in Finland in 2013 by Mikael Thuneberg, Supermetrics specialises in marketing data integration tools that make it easy for marketing analysts and business intelligence teams to move and integrate data to data warehouses, BI tools, and easy-to-use applications such as Google Data Studio, Google Sheets, and Microsoft Excel.

The company has grown organically since the beginning, generating a profit since day one. In addition to its new Dublin space, Supermetrics has offices in Helsinki, Vilnius, Atlanta and Singapore.

In March 2022, Viva Technology selected Supermetrics for its European Top 100 Unicorns list, which predicts non-listed companies with prospects to reach a valuation of more than $1 billion.

Supermetrics Group has experienced strong growth, with its workforce increasing by 90%, from 137 employees at the end of 2020 to 260 today, while turnover reached EUR 36.1 million, resulting in a EUR 6.1 million profit. To support its continued expansion, the company’s workforce is projected to grow to 400 people by the end of 2022.

The data integration tool has achieved a solid position among its target audience of marketing teams, agencies and enterprise customers around the world and is today one of the most successful companies in its industry. Supermetrics is pioneering the creation of user-friendly data tools: while traditional data tools have been designed mainly for engineers, Supermetrics makes it easy for anyone to organise massive amounts of data. In this way, it has democratised data in companies, making it available to technical and non-technical workers alike.

“Ireland has established itself as one of the world’s leading tech hubs. In addition to some of the biggest names in technology, many of whom are Supermetrics clients, it is renowned for its highly skilled workforce and strong ties with the US, all of which were critical factors in our decision to expand our Dublin operations,” said Mikael Thuneberg, CEO & founder of Supermetrics. “We are constantly recruiting new talent in response to growing demand and Ireland is the perfect market to help us achieve this. By the end of this year we project to double the size of the company and grow our revenues by at least 50%, as we place greater emphasis on the US market.”

