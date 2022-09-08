Apple notches a win with iPhone 14 Dynamic Islands Tech giant offers up premium models with A16 chips, always-on displays and new Dynamic Islands Life

Apple has announced its latest range of iPhones, the iPhone 14, which includes the iPhone 14 Plus, Pro and Pro Max models, as well as a new ‘Dynamic Island’ notification system.

The standard iPhone 14 will be available for preorder from 16 September for $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus will cost $899 when it’s released on 7 October. Both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be available to preorder from 9 September – with full availability on 16 September – for $999 and $1,099 respectively.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will come with OLED HDR displays – measuring 6.1″ for the standard and 6.7″ for the Plus. Apple didn’t talk too much about the design of the handset – which looks very similar to the iPhone 13 and, essentially, 2020’s iPhone 12. Both models are encased in the company’s ceramic shield and come in black, white, red, blue and purple.

As predicted by various reports, Apple has opted to use its own A15 Bionic chip in the standard and Plus models. The 15 was used in the last generation’s premium handsets, and features a six-core CPU. The processing capabilities will power a number of the iPhone’s new photo features, such as the Photonic Engine which is a type of low-light capture software. There are also more video functions with a dynamic action mode which stabilises moving footage, such as running or driving, and a crash detection function that automatically alerts emergency services when its user is in an accident.

Again, the biggest and best new features have been saved for the iPhone’s Pro lines. The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1″ display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is fitted with a 6.7″ screen. Both Pro and Pro Max have always-on displays, a 48MP camera, and the all-new A16 Bionic chip. However, the most eye-catching element is the change to the notch. There were reports that the company would finally drop the notch from the iPhone, but instead, it just dropped it slightly from the top of the display and gave it more purpose. So it’s no longer called a notch, it is a Dynamic Island that expands in different ways to suit notifications. For example, if there is a message, it widens to fit that alert into the top of the display.

The event also featured the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8, which features an always-on display and greater privacy settings for menstrual cycles. There was also an upgrade to the Apple Watch SE and an all-new Apple Watch Ultra, which is a rugged version of the device for adventures and outdoor sports enthusiasts.

