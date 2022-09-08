Palo Alto Networks strengthens protection for SaaS applications Pro

Palo Alto Networks has announced a series of new innovations in Prisma SASE that enables customers to identify and remediate misconfigurations in SaaS apps using SaaS security posture management (SSPM) capabilities.

With hybrid work well established as the norm for the post-pandemic workforce and vast amounts of sensitive data now stored in SaaS apps, the risk of SaaS misconfiguration poses a serious security threat to businesses.

In addition to SSPM, the company announced new ZTNA 2.0 security inspection capabilities, including machine learning-powered advanced URL filtering and advanced threat prevention as well as the industry’s first natively integrated artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) solution for SASE, simplifying networking and security operations for customers.

Powered by Palo Alto Networks’ next-gen cloud security access broker (CASB), the SSPM’s capabilities go beyond CIS and NIST compliance checks and move to comprehensive security, allowing customers to configure security settings for multiple SaaS apps in one location. To reduce remediation time, SSPM can help fix misconfigurations with a single click and helps prevent configuration drift by allowing users to lock critical security settings in place.

It also prevents phishing attacks, ransomware, and other Web-based attacks through the use of inline deep learning rather than a URL database – preventing 40% more threats and detecting 76% of malicious URLs up to a full day before traditional web filtering solutions.

It also provides the only intrusion prevention system (IPS) solution that can stop unknown command-and-control attacks in real time – 48% more than other IPS solutions. New capabilities bring security analysis from ‘offline’ to ‘inline’ using machine learning techniques – improving detection rates for zero-day threats without sacrificing performance.

“SaaS apps have given organisations the freedom to have their workforce work from wherever they are most productive,” said Anand Oswal, senior vice president, network security at Palo Alto Networks. “The vast amounts of sensitive data being created, held, and shared via SaaS applications, however, expose a serious risk of data breach due to SaaS misconfiguration. Simply put, the world needs a SASE solution that can manage the configuration and security of SaaS applications.

“With today’s Prisma SASE updates, we are significantly strengthening the security posture of SaaS apps through the Palo Alto Networks Next-Gen CASB, which allows customers to easily view and configure security settings for multiple SaaS apps in a single place.”

In addition to these software enhancements, Palo Alto Networks is introducing new hardware appliances – ION 1200-S and ION 3200. These appliances include a fully integrated switch and power over Ethernet (PoE) ports to connect and power endpoints within the local area network. Additionally, integrated WAN capabilities like 5G and LTE on the ION 1200-S and fibre ports on the ION 3200 allow customers to improve WAN availability, performance and speed. ION 1200-S and ION 3200 can help significantly reduce operational complexity by eliminating multiple point products while providing power redundancy with a built-in dual power supply that ensures network uptime and consistent connectivity.

