Apple launches service programme for sound issues on iPhone 12

After complaints about sound issues affecting the devices, Apple has launched a new service programme for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones.

This marks the first time Apple has set up a service programme for the iPhone 12 lineup. The company said impacted devices “may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module”.

Apple added the problem affects “a very small percentage” of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. The program will be available only for devices that do not “emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls.”

The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max aren’t included in the fix, and the program will only be available for two years after the unit’s initial retail sale.

According to Apple, either it or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service affected devices free of charge.

One fly in the ointment is a device with any other issue, such as a cracked screen, must have that addressed by Apple before servicing the sound issue. Those other issues may incur a charge.

Apple has announced this fix ahead of the expected launch of a new iPhone lineup. This new iPhone is expected to retain the iPhone12’s design but gain improved camera features.

The sound issues are the latest in a series of faults with the iPhone 12.

In November 2020, Apple announced customers using some “Made for iPhone” hearing devices might experience unexpected sounds, such as loud static, interrupted or intermittent audio, garbled audio. Apple urged affected users to update their phones to iOS 14.2.1 or later.

In the same month, other users noticed their iPhone 12 displays had a greenish tint. According to a post on Apple’s official discussion forum, some users noticed an “ugly glowing” in dark surroundings on any brightness level lower than 90-100%.

According to MacRumors, documents it obtained from Apple suggested it knew about the display problems but advised technicians to tell users to update their phones as a possible fix. Software updates fixed a similar problem on iPhone 11 models.

