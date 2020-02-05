Apple experiments with house calls for iPhone repairs

Common problems could be fixed as you wait Print Print Life

People who live near an Apple Store in the US have long enjoyed the benefits of speedy and convenient iPhone repair, but for some, repair is about to get even easier. with an ‘onsite service’ for customers in some cities.

First reported by Macrumors, Apple will send a third party technician to homes or offices for common repairs such as cracked screens. It’s unclear whether repairs would be completed on-site or if technicians will take hardware back to their facilities for repair. The service is currently only offered in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas.

The new repair option was quietly added to Apple’s service options without an announcement, so it’s unclear whether this is a limited trial or will be expanded to other cities. The company Apple has partnered with, Go Tech Services, doesn’t have an online presence outside of the Apple Support website, so it’s impossible to tell how wide its US footprint is.

Apple has long offered a variety of options for iPhone repairs, but this is the first time in recent memory when it has offered in-home service for any of its products. Apple notes that the service may incur an “onsite visit fee,” but doesn’t elaborate on the terms or indicate whether AppleCare+ purchasers would be exempt from any additional costs.

IDG News Service