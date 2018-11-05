Analog Devices, Tyndall commit to research partnership

Semiconductor company Analog Devices and the Tyndall National Institute have signed a long-term multi-million euro agreement.

While the partners have not disclosed specific research themes, the engagement will enable the pooling of knowledge and expertise between academia and industry, including research, intellectual property development and talent acquisition.

Denis Doyle, vice president & general manager, AnalogDevices, said: “This strategic agreement with Tyndall builds on the long-term relationship between our two organisations and further strengthens our research agenda in Ireland. It will enable us to collaborate on core technologies of mutual interest for communications, energy, agritech and advanced manufacturing.”

William Scanlon, CEO, Tyndall, said: “The agreement enables Analog to tap into Tyndall’s multiple research centres under one roof, covering materials, processes, circuits, advanced manufacturing and application engineering to meet Analog’s requirements for the future.”

TechCentral Reporters