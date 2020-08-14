Ammeon Solutions forms strategic partnership with Extreme Networks

Will support the transition of the Extreme Networks Workflow Composer to the StackStorm open source community

Ammeon Solutions has formed a strategic partnership with Extreme Networks.

Under the agreement, Ammeon Solutions will support the transition of the Extreme Networks Workflow Composer to the StackStorm open source community.

This follows Extreme Networks’ decision to donate the StackStorm codebase and trademarks to the Linux Foundation in October 2019. Last May, it announced plans to donate the commercial EWC features.

Over the years, Ammeon Solutions has gained experience in using open source technology to design, develop and deploy simplified automated solutions. StackStorm has become its chosen tool for event-driven automation and a key component in integrating a variety of other open source tools.

“We are extremely proud of our open source heritage and this is a really exciting time for us to help in the transition of EWC to the StackStorm community,” said chairman of Ammeon Solutions, Joe Cunningham. “We’d like to thank Extreme Networks for their support. We look forward to working with the community and supporting enterprises with our StackStorm expertise.”

