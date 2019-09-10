AMI, Camara to bring 100 e-learning centres to Ethiopian schools

High-spec computers will be recycled and resold by AMI to generate funds

Secure IT recycling company, AMI, are collaborating with Irish charity, Camara Education, to bring e-learning centres to Ethiopian schoolgirls. Centres will be established in 100 schools across Ethiopia’s Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region, where adult literacy for women is just 22%.

Girls in the beneficiary schools will learn how to use a computer to improve their maths, science and literacy skills. They will also have access to information about female health issues, equality, entrepreneurship and global affairs.

Camara refurbishes retired computers and hardware donated from corporations and uses the equipment for educating disadvantaged African and Irish schoolchildren. In accordance with GDPR regulations, Camara outsources its Dublin-based operations to AMI, which securely collects, processes and refurbishes the equipment.

As part of the collaboration, AMI will enable the provisions of 2,500 computers for the e-learning centres. AMI will resell any high-spec computers donated to Camara. The proceeds will go towards funding any additional computers needed for the project.

AMI uses “advanced equipment and data erasure software to ensure that all data-bearing equipment is cleansed to the most stringent global standard before refurbishment or resale,” said AMI, CEO, Philip McMichael.

Camara will ship the equipment to Ethiopia and establish the learning centres. Six Camara trained teachers will run each e-centre.

“While these computers may no longer be fit for purpose for today’s digitally transforming enterprises, they can quite literally be a lifeline for disadvantaged schoolchildren. They will provide them with the education and digital skills to unlock new opportunities for the future,” said McMichael.

“This initiative is about empowering young women in Ethiopia to change their future,” said Cormac Lynch, founder, Camara Education. “By the time they reach the age of 18, many women in Ethiopia will have dropped out of school and are already married. Literacy is extremely low, which can place enormous restrictions on a woman’s ability to take control of her life.

“Access to computers can open up a world of opportunity and can enable a woman to go to university, learn new skills and leave in her legacy a brighter future for the next generation of girls.”

“We recently signed our third agreement with the Ethiopian Government, which will see us provide 21,000 desktop computers and impact 690,000 students by 2022. AMI is fundamental to this and we look forward to working with them on many more child-focused initiatives in Africa and Ireland in the future.”

TechCentral Reporters