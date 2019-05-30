Amazon calls out challenger to Google Home Hub

Echo Show 5 boasts 5.5" touch sensitive display, Alexa integration, a HD camera with physical shutter Print Print Life

Amazon has introduced the Echo Show 5 to its burgeoning line-up of Alexa-powered smart displays.

If you’ve ever examined one of the previous Echo Show smart displays that Amazon have offered, there’s a lot here that you’ll find familiar. The Echo Show 5 features a colourful 5.5″ touch sensitive display, full Alexa integration plus a HD camera with a physical camera shutter.

“Since we launched the first Echo Show device, customers have told us that they love asking Alexa to show them things – whether it’s a recipe for chicken parma, their to-do list, or Prime Video. With Echo Show 5, we’ve made it even easier and affordable for customers to add a smart display to every room of their house,” said Tom Taylor, senior vice president, Amazon Alexa.

For the privacy conscious, there’s a physical button here that’ll electronically disable the microphone and camera on the Echo Show 5. Then, for those smart home fanatics out there, there’s a new smart home dashboard that promises to give you greater control over compatible smart home devices.

The Echo Show 5 will be available in two colours: Charcoal and Sandstone.

IDG News Service