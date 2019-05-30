Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet, DCU collaborate on blockchain masters

Course will be delivered part time over two years Print Print Pro

Skillnet Ireland’s Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet has announced the launch of an MSc in blockchain technologies developed in collaboration with Dublin City University.

The launch coincides with Blockchain Ireland week, a government initiative focused on promoting the growth and development of Blockchain technology in the country.

The Masters in Blockchain (Distributed Ledger Technologies) will be delivered by industry specialists in collaboration with DCU and will be primarily taught online, part time, over two years.

“Ireland can be at the forefront of Blockchain revolution,” said Skillnet Ireland chief executive Paul Healy. “Blockchain technology has now penetrated multiple industry sectors such as banking and finance, food supply-chains and medtech. A highly skilled workforce is one of the essential ingredients for Ireland to be a leader in Blockchain technologies. This Master’s programme will help ensure we have the right skills available for companies and IT professionals to enhance their blockchain technology capability and to seize the immense opportunities that are available.”

Blockchain was first introduced as the underlying platform for the famous cryptocurrency Bitcoin, over a decade ago. Since then, it has been gaining popularity and has become one of the fastest growing technologies of recent times. In 2018, more than $5 billion was invested in the sector by venture capital firms, a significant increase from the previous year’s $1.5 billion.

“The lack of technical Blockchain skills is of national and international concern as it is a significant inhibitor to Blockchain adoption in companies across key industries including manufacturing, supply-chain, health, food, aviation, finance and the public sector,” said Dave Feenan, acting network manager for Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet

“This new master’s will provide Ireland will a real opportunity to upskill our already excellent IT professionals, preparing them for jobs of the future. The synergy between industry and education means these professionals will have the practical tools needed to bring the benefits of Blockchain technology to a variety sectors.”

The course is aimed at IT professionals working in the Republic of Ireland. To qualify for direct entry, they must have a Level 8 Honours Degree (2.2) or higher in Computer Science, Computing, Computer Applications or a related discipline. Applicants without these entry requirements may be considered if they can demonstrate previously obtained competence equivalent to the entry requirements.

TechCentral Reporters