Intact Software plans 180 new jobs for UK&I A number of the new roles will be generated from its graduate recruitment programme, Intact Ignite Trade

Significant investment is being made to further expand Intact Software across Ireland and the UK in the coming year. The company, which currently employs 184 people, hopes to increase its headcount by 180 over the next three years.

It said new recruitment will facilitate enhanced client service on the ground locally, as well as European and global growth planning.

A number of the new roles will be generated from its graduate recruitment programme, Intact Ignite, which was launched recently and will operate in both territories.

In December of last year, the software company opened a satellite office in Cork. Up to 20 of Intact’s staff are to be based there to support its clients in the southwest.

Annual turnover, which is currently in the region of €17 million, has grown over 500% in the last ten years. It said it anticipates to generate growth of more than 60% in the coming year.

It is also targeting 5,000 new users annually in its target verticals of product-focused distribution and wholesale businesses.

Intact CEO Justin Lawless said consistent growth in the past ten years has established a firm base from which to roll-out its enterprise resource planning (ERP) offering. “Organic and acquisition growth is planned, and will be expedited with partnerships too, leveraging our IP globally,” said Lawless. “Complementary recruitment right across our locations will span roles from consultancy and software development to sales and marketing.”

Intact works largely with merchant, wholesale and distribution businesses, providing business software and technology solutions, known as ERP systems, that enable businesses to optimally manage, automate and scale their operations.

Intact software is used across Ireland, the UK and parts of Europe, Australia, and New Zealand by both large and small companies. While the business largely works directly with its customers, Intact also has a network of channel partners implementing software solutions, the largest of which is Micronet Systems.

Investment specialist and growth strategist, Stephen McGivern of EIIS Management Limited recently joined the board of Intact as a non-executive director.

TechCentral Reporters