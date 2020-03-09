AirSpeed Telecom delivers 500Mb/s broadband to Kells Tech Hub

AirSpeed Telecom is now delivering speeds of up to 500Mb/s to the Kells Tech Hub in Co. Meath.

The enterprise development, training and co-working facility that boasts 68 co-working spaces, a 120-seat auditorium and a 2,000 square foot dedicated innovation zone.

The Kells Tech Hub is home to a number of start-ups including Unicorn Magic, which uses AI to create apps for Google, and 5D Design, which uses computer aided design to build 3D prototype solutions for the mechanical and plastic parts industries.

“[This is] an exciting project to work on and is making a real difference to the lives of the people using the hub. Through our commitment to improving rural connectivity, this initiative aims to allows people in Kells to work smarter, have a better work-life balance. It will also create employment opportunities for the people of Kells and surrounding areas,” said AirSpeed Telecom managing director Charles O’Reilly.

Gary O’Meara, CEO of Kells Tech Hub operator Meath Enterprise, said: “Meath Enterprise has formed a close partnership with AirSpeed Telecom, which has been critical to delivering high-speed broadband to the area. The connectivity into the hub will allow us to provide state of the art facilities for small businesses located in the region, as well as those who normally have to commute from Kells to Dublin.”

AirSpeed Telecom’s clients include Chill, Keelings, Manor Farm and Kilsaran.

TechCentral Reporters