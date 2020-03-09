New trade body to help Irish companies reach across borders through e-commerce

Digital Business Ireland to represent interests of companies conducting business online

A new trade body has been set up to represent the interests of all businesses conducting business online in, and from, Ireland.​ Digital Business Ireland (DBI) will provide insights, training, education, advocacy, policy and compliance advice to all Irish businesses selling or promoting goods and services online.​

“Despite the globalisation of online trade and the move by businesses to various online fora there was a lack of focused representation of the sector’s interest in Ireland,” said Digital Business Ireland CEO Lorraine Higgins.

“Our function is to ensure our membership is empowered to scale up their online business and assist them to reach their full potential across borders. Everything we will do will have this principle at our core.”​

DBI has a number of internal committees that will help drive the policy agenda of the membership. The Policy & Government Affairs committee will be headed up by data and technology lawyer and partner at Lewis Silkin, Victor Timon; the Sustainability and CSR committee will be chaired by former AIB​ executive Rose O’Donovan; communications expert Martina Fitzgerald will chair the Women in eBusiness committee; HR professional Tracy O’Brien will chair the Talent committee; while head of e-commerce at Flexi-Fi Europe David Campbell will chair the Digital Marketing committee.​

“DBI will focus on a commonality of sectoral interests ranging from digital marketing, logistics, data and privacy, online sales, payments to digital taxation. We endeavour to deliver real benefits to our members who have a broad sectoral reach from retail, hospitality, professional services, property, leisure, travel to agri-businesses,” said Higgins.

DBI members will also benefit from the organisation’s affiliation to eCommerce Europe which will​ represent members’ interests at European level. The body has also a​ detailed events plan for 2020 which includes a conference, awards, and case studies​ along with a number of individual training sessions. These will bring cutting edge speakers to Ireland to aid those selling online to become successful exporters into other marketplaces, and advise on best practice to ensure their businesses are safeguarded in a growing legislative environment.​

TechCentral Reporters