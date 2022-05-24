AI, automation putting pressure on IT pros to change their approach to networks TechBeat with Agile Networks looks towards a world of self-diagnosis and repair at scale Insights

The move towards hybrid networking has created new challenges for IT admins looking to build, maintain and protect infrastructure. Furthermore, new technologies like artificial intelligence and automation are creating networks that are fast to deploy, can self-identify problems and even correct them without the need for human interaction.

So how can organisations successfully implement emerging technologies without erasing the need for human expertise – or are we on the verge of IT admins requiring an entirely new set of skills?

