Accenture acquires Avieco to expand sustainability services The acquisition further accentuates the firm’s sustainability commitment Trade

Accenture has revealed plans to acquire sustainability consulting firm Avieco for an undisclosed sum.

Avieco’s acquisition will expand Accenture’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) capabilities, in addition to propelling the firm’s Sustainability Value Promise, according to the professional services firm.

While regulatory reforms and new standards are expanding the need for accurate data for decision-making, Accenture said its pledge to embed sustainability into every aspect of its technology creates both business value and tangible environmental benefits.

advertisement





For instance, Accenture’s Sustainability Services in the UK facilitates businesses’ net-zero emissions target through digitalisation.

The services will now be enriched by Avieco’s extensive expertise in ESG measurement and reporting, net-zero strategy and regulation, and real-time data analytics.

“The acquisition of Avieco will underscore our commitment to scale the sustainability services we offer clients and deepen our knowledge and experience,” said Peter Lacy, Accenture’s global sustainability services lead, global management committee member, and chief responsibility officer.

“The extensive experience of Avieco’s team with organisations across the UK and Ireland will significantly strengthen our ability to help all clients improve ESG performance and embed sustainability into their core business as it becomes an ever-more important driver of competitiveness,” added Lacy.

Accenture has not revealed the financial terms of its Avieco acquisition.

“Avieco plays a central role in helping businesses in the UK and Ireland to create a sustainable, low-carbon economy and society,” commented Ben Murray, Avieco CEO.

“Accenture’s commitment to sustainability is strongly aligned to ours and its scale will help us expand our mission to turn sustainability promises into actions. Being part of Accenture will create new opportunities for our people and our combined expertise will help businesses become truly sustainable.”

© Dennis Publishing

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?