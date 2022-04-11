Dell Technologies helps businesses in Ireland securely and sustainably retire IT equipment Online portal makes it simple to retire and recycle any laptop, desktop, server or accessory regardless of brand Trade

Dell Technologies has announced the expansion of its asset recovery services in Ireland, supporting any brand of laptop, desktop, server, peripheral or accessory. The service helps customers receive value from existing IT assets and implement sustainable recycling and recovery services at scale.

Since 2008, Dell has recovered more than 2.5 billion electronics through its takeback programmes, supporting businesses in sustainably retiring IT assets. Asset recovery services provide a modern, simplified and standardised offer to help customers scale their recycling efforts. The offer includes an online self-service portal that simplifies asset disposition even more – providing businesses with real-time value estimates, comprehensive resources and streamlined takeback of devices.

“Every year, the world produces millions of metric tons of electronic and electrical equipment waste, which is damaging to our planet when not disposed of properly,” said Jason Ward, vice president and managing director of Dell Technologies Ireland (pictured).

“Asset Recovery Services play a critical step in helping customers responsibly retire equipment and reduce their overall environmental footprint. As a global company, we take seriously our commitment and opportunities to divert e-waste from landfills. By scaling our services for securely recycling electronics and IT equipment, we are contributing to our ambitious goal to recycle or reuse one device for each one sold by 2030.”

Maximising value and time

Dell Technologies simplifies the experience for customers with no unit minimums for businesses of all sizes, whether managing a central or remote workforce. The services offer the flexibility and control to oversee and track the entire process online via the self-service portal. Customers can benefit from real-time value estimates to get the most out of their equipment and simplify their systems’ lifecycle.

When customers turn in their devices, data is removed in alignment with data sanitisation standards to minimise customer exposure to data security breaches. The service now offers extra options for added protection:

Onsite data sanitisation – Data is cleared from devices onsite before the equipment leaves a customer’s facility.

Onsite hard-drive shred – Hard drives with data are disposed of through physical destruction and recycled according to local guidelines.

Asset recovery services are available through Dell Technologies and its channel partners.

