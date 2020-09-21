Accenture 2021 graduate programme now open for applications

Fully virtual recruitment process involves creation of an online profile, an online assessment, as well as virtual challenges and video interviews

Accenture in Ireland has launched its 2021 graduate programme and, for the first time, has moved the entire process online using the latest innovations to attract, screen and assess interested graduates.

Candidates will go through a four-stage virtual process involving the creation of an online profile, an online assessment, virtual mini challenges and video interviews.

The 2021 graduate programme offers graduates five entry streams: analytics, consulting, software engineering, cyber security and business & technology integration. Salaries start at €35,000 and graduates are provided with intensive training, mentorship, and live project experience.

Combined with professional growth opportunities, the programme offers graduates benefits including private healthcare, paid overtime, annual leave, two paid volunteering days annually, external studies support, study leave and a pension option with company contributions.

To further support graduates in the current environment, Accenture has developed a new virtual recruitment centre for prospective candidates so they can learn more about the organisation and the work it does before applying. Through the virtual centre candidates can attend a series of webinars on topics including storytelling, data fluency, technology and the future of work, all of which will be hosted by one of Accenture’s managing directors. Graduates can also ask questions through a live chat function, which is supported by Accenture’s University Action Team.

“We’ve had to adapt our ways of working in the current environment and respond quickly to feedback, and it is clear to me that the only way to attract and recruit next year’s graduates is to reimagine our graduate recruitment process,” said Lisa Rose, HR Director for Accenture in Ireland. “We have now shifted the entire journey online, leveraging some of the leading virtual assessment platforms that remove unintentional biases. We are seeking curious, problem-solving minds from all academic backgrounds and disciplines, who are in their final year of study, or have recently graduated.”

Applications for Accenture’s graduate programme are open now until 16 October 2020. Students can apply online at www.accenture.com/grads

TechCentral Reporters