Exclusive Networks signs distribution deal with NetSkope

Deal expected to support rising demand for Security Cloud offering Print Print Trade

Cybersecurity and cloud solutions distributor Exclusive Networks has signed a sole distribution contract with Netskope. The deal will support sharply rising enterprise demand for Netskope’s Security Cloud, with Exclusive Networks growing the Netskope partner base and delivering dedicated in-country expertise along with a wealth of value-creation services.

“This is great news for channel partners in Ireland because Netskope is gaining significant traction in the enterprise market through its ability to deliver on a very wide range of important security use cases from a single platform,” said Gerry Sheldrick, country manager, Exclusive Networks Ireland. “The alternative is piecing together disparate elements of a cloud-based security architecture that struggles to keep pace with the needs of secure digital transformation.

“Netskope consistently shows true market leadership, going way beyond cloud access security brokerage and the limitations of legacy secure Web gateways. Its technology is clearly differentiated and the timing is ideal to capitalise on the many opportunities around cloud security.”

advertisement





Andre Stewart, VP & GM, EMEA at Netskope, said: “Netskope’s growing set of cloud solutions, that cover a total addressable market of $20 billion, allows the channel to invest in one solution that can help secure their customers through a three- to five- year digital transformation journey. The true opportunity is not just reselling Netskope but the continuous supporting implementation and consultancy services that customers need as they transform their security to deal with the ever rising tide of data that is moving to the cloud. Exclusive Networks… has made significant investments in the skills and resources to address this space.”

Exclusive Networks has more than 50 offices across five continents and presence in more than 100 countries.

TechCentral Reporters