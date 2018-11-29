Accela to double Dublin workforce

Accela, a developer of cloud-based productivity solutions for government, is to double the company’s current Irish workforce.

Thirty staff will be taken on as part of a three-year project. The new roles will be in site reliability, QA engineering, and data science.

“The pace of global innovation, as well as the demands stemming from consumer empowerment, mandate that we keep moving faster and stay ahead of the curve, anticipating challenges and developing solutions that will arm our customers with the best technology to meet their needs,” said said Troy Coggiola, Chief Product Officer of Accela.

“To do that, we need to continue to attract and retain the best talent. Ireland is a leader in innovation and we are thrilled to be invested here for the long term and able to tap into the region’s rich resources to benefit our customers worldwide.”

TechCentral Reporters