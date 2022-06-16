40% of AI laggards have no roadmap for adoption in place Interim TechBeat survey results show many organisations not ready for AI Insights

Some 41% of IT professionals polled in the latest TechBeat survey in association with Agile Networks, say their organisation is not currently making use of artificial intelligence. Of that number, a further 41% said their organisation did not even have a road map for AI adoption.

“AI is still considered an emerging technology, so it’s perhaps unsurprising to see we haven’t reached the level of broad adoption just yet,” said Niall Kitson, editor, TechCentral.ie.

“However, what is concerning is the that organisations without a plan for using AI right now are almost as likely not to have a plan for using it at all. I look forward to seeing if the next few weeks will dispel or reinforce this finding.”

