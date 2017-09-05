Women Reboot programme goes national

Multinationals lend support to 'returners' Print Print Trade

A pilot programme designed to reintroducing women to tech jobs after career breaks, is expanding nationally and will commence in Dublin and Cork this Autumn.

Women Reboot aims to get so-called ‘returners’ back into full-time roles, through a mix of coaching, online learning, networking skills and work placements.

The digital technology sector employs 120,000 people in Ireland but studies show the proportion of women employed in technology roles in Ireland is as high as 18%.

Programme organiser Software Skillnet says retaining women is as much of a challenge as attracting them to join. Stats show that after 10 years of experience, 41% of women have left the technology sector.

Maire Hunt, network director of the Technology Ireland Software Skillnet said tech companies are not only seeking world class technology skills; they also need people with strong analytic skills, creative skills, human skills, the ability to connect with others, the skills to able to persuade and lead.

“The sector-led pilot programme for Women Reboot attracted huge interest from highly qualified and experienced tech women who are looking to step back into work following a career break. What they lack, possibly more than anything, is the confidence to recognize their abilities,” said Hunt.

Software Skillnet says there is a lot that women themselves can do to build their confidence, their personal presence and their unique individual strengths after a career break. This is the key to success in re-entry to second stage careers.

Siobhan Maughan, programme director for Technology Ireland Software Skillnet Women Reboot, said: “Women who have left the sector often feel that things have moved on too far for them to return, they feel that they may need to hide the fact that they have been on career break or companies just won’t want to talk to them.

“They can lack confidence in their ability and they need to familiarise themselves with today’s technologies and business models.”

Up to 50 free places are now open for applications from women interested in returning to work in the technology sector. Information evenings will be held in in Cork on 3 October and Dublin on 5 October.

Previous participants came from backgrounds in project management, software development, QA roles, testing, UX/UI design, data analytics and technical writing.

Commenting on the programme, Orla Kelly, organisational development director, Datalex, said: “Datalex were delighted to be involved in the pilot Women Reboot and to have the opportunity to engage with this previously untapped pool of experienced ICT women. The participants in the programme were of a high calibre and have specific experience and skills that are directly relevant to our needs.”

The scheme is supported by over 20 ICT firms such as Accenture, Google, Microsoft, Version 1, SAP, MasterCard, Liberty IT and Mongo DB.

Registrations can be made at www.softwareskillnet.ie/women-reboot.

TechCentral Reporters