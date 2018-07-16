Cerner to grow Dublin research hub

50 new jobs to focus on R&D and data intelligence, population health management

The health and care technology and services company Cerner has announced plans to significantly grow its Dublin research and development hub, with the creation of 50 new jobs focussed on R&D and the improvement of data intelligence and population health management for its European clients. The expansion is supported by the Government and the IDA Ireland.

The company said it will initially focus on developing advanced predictive algorithms to run on its population health intelligence platform, HealtheIntentSM, and help clients actively manage health and improve the wellbeing of their communities. These advancements, it said, enable a shift from reactive care to proactive health, supporting health and care professionals to take appropriate preventative actions that can keep patients out of the hospitals, reduce morbidity, and encourage citizens to take ownership over the management of their health.

“I am delighted to see Cerner expand its Dublin operation with the creation of 50 high quality R&D jobs,” said Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD. “This is an exciting announcement, which enhances Ireland’s capability in the healthcare IT sector. I wish the company every success in the exciting times ahead.”

The 50 new roles will be in R&D, joining the Intellectual Property (IP) development team. The roles to be recruited include software engineers, software architects, designers and data visualisation developers, with different levels of knowledge and experience.

“Cerner have had a permanent presence in Ireland since 2007,” said Matthew Pickett, senior director and general manager, Cerner Ireland, “supporting our global clients in the transformation of health and care services and the improvement of their populations’ wellbeing. When seeking a European location in which to further build upon Cerner’s rapidly growing capabilities in Population Health Management, the expansion of our existing Dublin team was a natural step.

“Projects resulting from this new investment, supported by IDA Ireland, will enable the delivery of smarter, better care for citizens and healthier populations across the globe.”

TechCentral Reporters