Zoom to acquire customer support platform Solvvy

Zoom has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Solvvy, a conversational AI and automation platform for customer support.

Post-acquisition, the video communication firm says the addition will offer elevated customer service experiences to the enterprise, positioning the business well to capitalise on new customer support opportunities.

Solvvy’s technology will be integrated into Zoom’s new Contact Center platform to provide scalable self-service and conversational AI. The addition will offer customers an automated, integrated, and easy-to-deploy contact centre that will help answer end-customers’ questions and solve issues faster.

In its announcement, Zoom’s president of product and engineering, Velchamy Sankarlingam, highlighted the fundamental transformation happening in customer experience.

“Solvvy understands this shift and is the ideal platform to enhance our Zoom Contact Center offering,” he said. “Solvvy’s differentiated AI and machine learning technology, deeply talented team, and an easy-to-deploy solution will help accelerate our roadmap to creating a concierge-level experience for customers worldwide.

“Together, we are excited to help businesses of all sizes improve their customer retention, increase operating efficiency, and set new standards for customer service and satisfaction.”

The recently launched Zoom Contact Center provides an omnichannel platform optimised for video, packing in a suite of channels such as video, voice, text messaging, and web chat. Born in the cloud, the platform was built for scale to support businesses of all types and sizes.

Following this acquisition, Zoom said Solvvy Founding CEO Mahesh Ram and co-founder and CTO, Justin Betteridge, will help drive the combined advanced conversational AI and automation product vision and innovation strategy.

“Zoom’s Contact Center brings the same level of scalability, simplicity, and respect for the end-user, making Zoom the premier communications platform for businesses worldwide,” commented Mahesh Ram, chief executive officer and co-founder of Solvvy. “When combined with our modern tech stack, talented team, and AI expertise, we believe we can fundamentally transform the customer experience.

“The benefits of Zoom’s deep technical expertise, industry-leading platform, and global reach will further scale the impact we have on our customers and serve new ones.”

The Solvvy transaction is expected to close in Q2 2023, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

