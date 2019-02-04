YouTube Music now available on Sonos speakers

Sonos has confirmed a partnership with YouTube music, allowing the service to be streamed through its speakers for any users that hold a YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium account.

With the Sonos app you’ll be able to access all that YouTube music has to offer from singles and albums, to live music and covers. The app also comes with several features to help you find more music you like or to catch the latest release.

The Recommended option gives you new music suggestions based on your favourites and even has playlists arranged by mood. The New Releases feature does what it says on the tin and shows off the latest and greatest songs that fit your musical taste.

Top YouTube Charts let you see which music is being widely listened to in your country or across the world – showing off what is hot right now in the world of music.

The Mixtape feature is a personalised mix of your favourite songs and

some new recommended tracks that Sonos believes you’ll love. This will

constantly update to reflect your most listened to song.

This service will be available in all places that can access YouTube Music.

IDG News Service