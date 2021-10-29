Yomali Group to expansion in Ireland with 40 new jobs

Looking to tap into Ireland's immense pool of talent in the technology and BPO sectors

Yomali Group plans to hire 40 new staff in Ireland over the next three years, as Ireland becomes the home of the company’s headquarters.

Having established its headquarters in Dublin in 2020, the company has plans to house software development, BPO/customer support, HR, and a portion of its accounting staff in Ireland.

Yomali Group is structured differently than most businesses, operating on a fully distributed business basis employing over 170 full-time team members from nine countries. Its team is currently distributed across Ireland, the UK, Romania, the US and the Philippines. Post-Covid, the company believes its long-established business model will become the new norm.

The company is actively seeking to hire for the following roles as it looks to develop and enhance its customer service offering in the USA, EU and the UK: DevOps, senior back-end and front-end developers, BPO specialists, account managers, HR managers, phone sales agents and customer support call centre agents.

“We are delighted to commit to Ireland and have received huge help and encouragement from IDA Ireland,” said Andrew Thornber, Yomali Group CFO. “We see our Irish operation placing us at the vanguard of our industry with top class technology and services.

“Yomali offers our people the best of both worlds: a business with strong financials, no outside investors calling the shots and a startup-like agile environment, where people are empowered to apply common-sense and do whatever it takes. We are big proponents of idea-meritocracy, where the best ideas win, regardless of rank or title.”

Yomali Group is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “This announcement by Yomali Group of 40 new hires for their operations in Ireland is very welcome. It underscores Ireland as an emerging hub for leading software companies looking to establish a foothold in the EU market, namely due to the scope of talent available in that sector. I wish Yomali continued success with their operations here.”

