Xpanse AI wins €30,000 follow-on investment at NDRC Investor Showcase

Dublin-based Xpanse AI picked up the top prize of €30,000 at NDRC Investor Showcase. with the automated predictive analytics startup seeing off four other high-quality businesses to win the event and, with that, €30,000 in follow-on investment.

The predictive analytics start-up beat five companies in sectors ranging from sensor-led food packaging to compliance solutions, each looking to secure next stage investment and continue their path to growth.

NDRC has a mandate from the Dept of Communications, Climate Action & Environment to make these investments; ensuring digital entrepreneurship is a vibrant and growing part of the Irish economy and helping position the country to compete internationally.

Ben Hurley, CEO of NDRC, said: “Xpanse AI impressed the judges as it has a broad and big market opportunity, with customer traction in multiple sectors. Through its business model, its bite-size contracts are flexible, they can be both small and large, which can help with its future expansion.

“Overall it was an extremely strong cohort, with the judges highlighting the great commercial traction experienced by all five businesses, relative to the amount invested in each company.”

TechCentral Reporters