Workhuman’s 150 new jobs and €4m Dublin expansion

Workhuman, formerly known as Globoforce, has announced a major expansion of its operations with the creation of 150 new jobs and the opening of its newly expanded €4 million headquarters in Dublin.

The company also announced its rebrand as Workhuman, a transformation which it says acknowledges both the effectiveness and traction of its Workhuman Cloud platform and the acute demand from progressive global organisations seeking to motivate and empower their people to do the best work of their lives.

Workhuman is headquartered in Dublin and Massachusetts, USA, and is descrined as an integrated Social Recognition and continuous performance management platform, helping organisations use gratitude to connect people and culture to a shared purpose. Its clients include LinkedIn, Procter & Gamble, Symantec, Cisco, Eaton, Baker Hughes, Intuit, and The Hershey Company, serving four million people around the world are across 160 countries.

The new 150 roles, which will be filled over the next three years, will be in the fields of technology, finance, HR, product, eCommerce, and operations.

“Our major expansion of operations demonstrates the incredible demand for our Workhuman Cloud platform and underlines our commitment to Ireland into the long-term,” said Eric Mosley, co-founder,CEO, Workhuman. “We created the market category of social recognition to help global organisations align their people and culture to a shared purpose. Now, 20 years on from our founding, we are helping shape the future of work with the emerging human applications category. Making work more human has always been our mission and now we’re thrilled to announce the natural evolution of Workhuman as the name of our company.”

“Workhuman’s announcement of 150 new jobs is a great example of a highly innovative Irish company that is making great strides globally while investing in its Irish headquarters for the long-term,” said Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD. “The investment by the company in R&D and product development at its Park West base is a further boost to Ireland’s booming indigenous tech sector, and I am delighted that the Government can support its operations through Enterprise Ireland.”

“Workhuman is one the world’s fastest-growing performance management platforms for industry and is the perfect illustration of an Irish technology company with global ambition,” said Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland. “Our aim is to help more Irish companies like Workhuman to compete and win sustained business in overseas markets. Enterprise Ireland looks forward to working with the team to continue to support their growth ambitions as they expand their reach even further in global markets, strengthening their customer base internationally and continuing to create jobs here in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters