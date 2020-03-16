Wizuda signs data transfer contract with an Garda Siochana

GDPR specalist begins digital transformation project

Dublin-based data transfer specialists Wizuda has signed a new contract with An Garda Siochana to upgrade and transform its digital systems.

The Wizuda data transfer software will enable An Garda Siochana to securely manage and transfer data using the latest encryption and data protection technologies.

Managing director of Wizuda Danielle Cussen said: “An Garda Siochána provides a vital service to thousands of people across the country. The Gardai send and receive large quantities of very important and often highly sensitive data every day.

“Securing and managing the flow of data from a GDPR compliance and security perspective is a high priority of theirs and we are delighted that the Wizuda software will play a key role in their digital transformation journey.”

Wizuda has offices in Dublin and Limerick and works with cmpanies in more than 20 countries.

TechCentral Reporters